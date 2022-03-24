US: Biden against Trump again? The president talks about this possibility in 2024

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would be “lucky” if a possible re-election campaign in 2024 allowed him to once again face Donald Trump, who defeated him in the 2020 election.

“In the next election, I will be very lucky if this same man runs against me.”

“In the upcoming elections, I will be very lucky if the same man runs against me,” Biden told reporters in Brussels before entering a summit of European leaders.

The 79-year-old US President Rarely refers to his re-election bid. Biden will be 81 years old in the next election.

However, when asked this Thursday about the possibility of someone like Trump replacing him in the White House, Biden said that Such a scenario might motivate him to run for re-election.

trumpwho confirms his victory in the 2020 elections, He does not hide his interest in trying to return to the presidency.

Biden noted that it was precisely a controversial statement by Trump that persuaded him to abandon the idea of ​​withdrawing from public life and embarking on a race for the White House.

Jim