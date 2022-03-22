US bans Chinese officials from entering the country for “repressing” minorities

Washington did not specify the number of people affected by the measure, their identity or their rank. The US statement also failed to explain the reason for the crackdown.

pressure

The sanctions come as President Joe Biden is trying to pressure Beijing to use its influence over Russia to end the invasion of Ukraine, or at least refrain from supporting Moscow.

In his statement, Blinken denounced attempts to “harass, intimidate, monitor and abduct “people belonging to Chinese ethnic or religious minorities”, including those seeking asylum abroad and US citizens who advocate on behalf of these vulnerable populations.

The foreign minister called on the Chinese government to “stop” “trying to silence American Uyghur fighters” by refusing the exit permits requested by their relatives in China.

The Chinese government denies the accusations

Beijing, which denies the accusations, is said to have detained more than a million Uyghurs, a Muslim minority living in Xinjiang, in the country’s northwest, in political re-education camps, where it will resort, among other measures, to coercion. the work.

“We call on the Chinese government to put an end to the genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, its repressive policies in Tibet, its role in adversity against fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong and violations of human rights, particularly violations of religious freedom in other parts of the country.”