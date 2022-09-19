US approves new US and JetBlue flights to Havana – AméricaEconomía

Washington. The Department of Transportation said Monday that the Biden administration will expand U.S. flights to Havana, adding 13 weekly American Airlines flights from Miami and one weekly Jet Blue flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This is in addition to six typical American Airlines daily flights and three JetBlue flights on weekdays to Havana from Florida airports.

The USDOT said flights are scheduled to begin in mid-December. In June, the department lifted a series of restrictions on flights to Cuba, including ending a ban on American Airlines flights to smaller Cuban airports outside Havana.

At the time, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the action was “in support of the Cuban people and the foreign policy interests of the United States.”

The previous administration of President Donald Trump banned airline flights to smaller Cuban airports.

In July, American Airlines received permission to resume service at some of the smaller Cuban airports. The Americans sought approval for flights from Miami to Santa Clara, Holguin, Matanzas / Varadero and Santiago de Cuba.

The airline said earlier this year that the flights “will improve service and access between the United States and these points outside Havana, after more than two years during which that service was suspended.”

During the Trump administration, the United States limited charter flights to Cuba at 3,600 per year, and later suspended private charter flights to the country. It also banned charter flights to any Cuban airport except Havana.