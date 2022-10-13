US announces new measures to control Venezuelan immigration: Allows immediate expulsion | international

The United States government announced, on Wednesday, that it will impose new measures to control Venezuelan immigration, which will allow the immediate expulsion of those who enter through the border with Mexico.

On Wednesday, the United States announced new measures to control Venezuelan immigration: A program that grants two years of legal status to those arriving by plane and immediate expulsion of most of those crossing the border through Mexico.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has reported the creation of a new immigration exemption for Venezuelans, similar to that already in place for citizens of Ukraine, that grants two-year temporary status to those who have a sponsor in the USA.

parallel, The Department of Homeland Security will return to Mexico for the majority of Venezuelans who are intercepted after crossing the southern border; The expulsions will be carried out under Title 42, a public health regulation imposed at the start of the pandemic and inherited from the administration of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

“Those who attempt to illegally cross the southern border of the United States will be returned to Mexico and will not be able to apply for this program in the future,” National Security Secretary Alejandro Mallorcas said in a statement on Wednesday.

These measures aim to “reduce the number of people arriving at the border” irregularly and create a A “more organized” immigration process for Venezuelans fleeing the “humanitarian and economic crisis in their country”a US government official reassured in a press call.

Under this immigration program, which excludes deportees from the United States in the past five years or people who entered Panama or Mexico illegally, the US government will initially accept 24,000 people, the official said. Persons with permanent residence or citizenship of a country other than Venezuela will not be accepted.

To apply to the programme, Interested Venezuelans must prove that they have a sponsor with legal immigration status in the United States This can prove that it has the financial resources for the period of time the immigrants will reside in the country.

In addition, recipients must pass a “national security and public safety” examination, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

The US announcement comes amid an increase in the arrival of Venezuelans at the border with Mexico. Between October 2021 and August this year, more than 150,000 Venezuelans were arrested on the US southern border, compared to 50,499 in the same period last year.

Only in August The American authorities intercepted about 25,000 Venezuelans at the border, According to data from the US Customs and Border Protection.

Unlike the program intended for Venezuelans, The United States has not set the maximum number of people who can obtain an immigration waiver for Ukrainians, which were announced in April and benefited about 65,000 people, according to the latest available data.

More than 6.1 million Venezuelans have left their country, in the second largest migration crisis in the world, second only to Syria, according to the International Refugee Organization.