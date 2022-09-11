US achieves millionth organ transplant – NBC7 Houston

The United States on Friday recorded its millionth organ transplant, a milestone that comes at a critical time for Americans still waiting for this chance to survive.

It took decades from the first success – a kidney in 1954 – to transplant a million organs, and authorities cannot reveal whether the latter was also a kidney or another organ. But activists have launched a new campaign to speed up the next million transplants by encouraging more people to sign up as donors.

But the country’s transplant system stands at a crossroads. More people are receiving new members than ever before, a record last year of 41,356 people. At the same time, critics criticize the system for policies and mistakes that waste members and cost lives.

In a Senate committee hearing last month, lawmakers criticized the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), a nonprofit organization that contracts with the government to operate the transplant system, for cumbersome organ tracking and poor oversight.

“This stands while people are dying,” Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren told the organization’s executive director, Brian Shepherd, when she and other senators proposed that UNOS be replaced.

Shepherd replied that UNOS is constantly taking steps to improve organ supply and equity, and won’t be satisfied until everyone who needs a transplant gets a transplant.

UNOS said Friday that more than 400,000 people in the United States are living with implanted functional organs. Despite all the lives saved each year, more than 105,000 people on the national list are still waiting for a new kidney, heart, or other organ, and nearly 17 people die each day while waiting.

