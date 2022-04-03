US Academy Announces Grammy Awards Winners

The occasion includes 86 categories divided into 29 musical genres and one of the stars of the ceremony, once again presented by comedian Trevor Noah, the 35-year-old singer John Baptiste, the translator of the music for the animated film Soul, with 11 nominations.

In addition to Batiste, distinguished in sections such as Recording and Album of the Year, the focus will be on other artists such as Taylor Swift, one of the winners of the latest edition of her folklore phonogram, named in this 64th installment for her. The ninth album Always released in December 2020.

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber; American singer-songwriter Gabriella Wilson, better known by her stage name HER, and American rapper and producer Amala Zandil, better known as Doja Cat, have received eight Grammy Award nominations.

The list continues with Billie Eilish, who was honored at the recent Oscars with a statuette for Best Original Song for No Time To Die, belonging to the latest James Bond film, and Olivia Rodrigo, considered a pop phenomenon and a revelation, each picking out seven laurels. .

The event, organized by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, will feature performances by J Balvin, Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Jack Harlow, Brothers Osborne. Which

Among the strongest applicants, experts also distinguish the album Love for Sale, a compilation of jazz classics by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, in a release that also appreciates Kanye West’s Donna album and Bruno’s Leave The Door Open for Mars and Anderson Buck.

m/dg