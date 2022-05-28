Uruguay left for North America for matches against the United States and Mexico

The Uruguayan national team kicked off friendlies in June, as part of Celeste’s preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

Celeste’s crew traveled to the United States to face the North American friendly matches. Press AUF

The crew led by Diego Alonso departed Thursday from Carrasco International Airport for Phoenix, where on Friday he will begin work with players who will arrive in North America to join the squad.

Charrúa’s team will have 5 days of training before the first game of the tour, against Mexico on the second Thursday in Arizona, while on the fifth Sunday they will face the United States in Kansas City.

List of footballers called up by Diego Alonso:

goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray, TUR), Sergio Rocher (National) and Sebastian Sosa (Independent, Argentina).

Defenders: Diego Godin (Atlético Mineiro, Brazil), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona, ​​Spain), Sebastian Coates (Sporting FC, Bor), Martin Caceres (Levante, Spain), Guillermo Varela (Dinamo). Moscow, Russia), Damian Suarez (Getafe, Spain), Matthias Vina (Rome, Italy) and Mathias Oliveira (Getafe, Spain).

Midfielders: Lucas Torreira (Fiorentina, Italy), Matthias Vecino (Inter, Italy), Mauro Arambari (Getafe, Spain), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Club, Bor), Fernando Gurriaran (Santos, Mexico), Giorgian de Arascaeta (Flamingo, Brazil), Nicolas de la Cruz (River Plate, Argentina), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Spain), Facundo Pellistri (Alaves, Spain) and Agustin Canopio (Atletico Paranains, Brazil).

Attackers: Diego Rossi (Fenerbahce, Torino), Edinson Cavani (Manchester United, Britain), Darwin Nunez (Benfica) and Maximiliano Gomez (Valencia).