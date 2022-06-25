urnfield period in the district of Ingolstadt

Fabian Wittenborn wrote his doctoral thesis on the urnfield period in the Ingolstadt Basin. An archaeologist works at the Franconian Museum of Switzerland in Tuchersfeld. In a lecture for his thesis, he showed, among other things, the prehistoric course of the Danube. Photos: Pehl

It has already become an important work, as cultural advisor Gabriel Engert aptly noted while presenting Fabian Wittenborn’s doctoral thesis at Baroque Hall. But the region of Ingolstadt is of great importance for archaeological research in Bavaria and beyond, simply because of the large burials at Zuchring. The 878-page book The Ornfeld Period in the Ingolstadt Basin as Reflected in Its Burials is a work now published as part of the Contributions to the History of Ingolstadt series.

According to municipal archaeologist Gerd Riedel, Fabian Wittenborn’s thesis is also of special significance for Ingolstadt, and especially for the city-museum. “Because the Bronze Age is a special focus of our museum collections, not just because of the amber decade.” The scope of the work alone shows the richness of the museum’s holdings, because a large part of the discoveries that have been scientifically processed are now in the city’s museum, not to mention the state archaeological collection in Munich or in other museums.

“First of all, we must thank Mr. Whittenborn for the fact that such an enormous amount of material can be managed,” Riddell says. He made his way into the magazine’s holdings with incredible energy and accepted every challenge that came with it. However, extensive preparatory work was necessary, largely carried out by volunteers of the City Museum and Historical Society, under the professional guidance of the Museum staff. In this way, Wittenborn was usually able to process the discoveries that had been identified and recover them immediately. The support of the University’s supervisors, Professor Philip Stockhammer from Munich and Professor Josef Maran from Heidelberg, is of particular importance. Especially since working with existing material is usually more demanding than with purely literary subjects.

“Finding materials is half the battle in archaeology. Excavation documents are just as important,” Riedel continues. It was provided in an uncomplicated manner by the State Office for Antiquities Preservation, represented at the time by Ruth Sandner and in the Baroque Hall of Princess Adela. The results of intense archaeological excavation activity around Ingolstadt find their way into the professional world, but eventually also to the citizens of the city and the region.

Whittenborn’s lecture itself was pleasantly “non-academic”. Instead, he directed himself toward the audience, to whom the time of the urn graves meant little or nothing at all. He thus clearly and with much vividness explained what the Bronze Age actually was, how long it lasted (2150 to 800 BC), when was the urnfield period (1400 to 800 BC) and what the Zuchering looked like at the time. It showed the course of the Danube in prehistoric times, indicating that Zuchering may have been in Ford at the time and would have been a trading post. Listeners learned that water was almost always present between settlements and cemeteries and that individual farms were usually abandoned after a few decades because the soil might have been depleted. Wittenborn can distinguish four stages in the settlement of Zuchering, the end of which coincides with the beginning of the OPidum in Manching.

But those present were most surprised that Zuchering, the “big city” of the Bronze Age, may have consisted of only five to eight families, as can be inferred from the excavations and graves. He rightly noted that “modern standards are difficult”.

