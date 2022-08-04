Urges ASEAN to avoid actions that increase tension in Taiwan

Phnom Penh: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) here urged all parties to refrain from any provocation or action that exacerbates today’s tension in the Taiwan Strait.

At a press conference, the spokesperson for the 55th meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers, Kung Fuak, said that in the plenum held the day before, concern about the situation there had been clarified.

Participants in the meeting also called on all parties to resolve the dispute in the South China Sea (East Sea) peacefully and on the basis of existing legal principles.

The Khmer Times quoted Foak as saying that the meeting called for “the problem to be resolved peacefully and with constructive participation on the basis of universally accepted standards, norms, principles and laws.”

According to the speaker, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea promotes effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea and speeds up negotiations on approval of the Code of Conduct as soon as possible.

Foak renewed his call on all parties to enhance the atmosphere of peace as a basis for building mutual trust and pushing for a solution to this issue as soon as possible.

In the context of the 55th meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a separate meeting with Prime Minister Hun Sen, in which he reiterated that his country will continue to firmly support Cambodia’s domestic and foreign policies aimed at safeguarding sovereignty, safety, independence and continuity. from driving.

Hun Sen, for his part, called on China to continue supporting the policy of removing mines and unexploded ordnance until Cambodia becomes free of unexploded ordnance by 2030.

In addition, he stressed that the relations between the two countries have laid a solid foundation and deepened cooperation in many areas.

The Khmer Times and other national media today highlighted the arrival here of the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, who will take part in the meeting of heads of diplomacy of the bloc and other related meetings.

Hun Sen, at the opening of the 55th Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers, called for strengthening solidarity among members of the alliance to form a community united in diversity, cohesion, inclusiveness and cooperation.

He also expressed ASEAN’s determination to overcome the difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement and achieve the development of a Code of Conduct for Parties in the East Sea.

The Cambodian Prime Minister also suggested strengthening coordination in combating climate change and environmental degradation, and making maximum use of the benefits offered by RCEP.