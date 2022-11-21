Upper Swiss | Channel 9

Ingredients:

Chicken supreme 1 kilo

eggs 6

3 tablespoons of parsley

2 cloves of garlic

hot pepper 1 tbsp

1 tablespoon of paprika

Zest of 1 lemon

Optional: mustard to taste

bread crumbs or mixture 1 kilo

To prepare the white sauce

1/2 liter of milk

30 gm butter

flour 30 g

Salt and pepper with

Nutmeg w/w

200 grams of mozzarella cheese

Gruyere cheese 100 grams

Salt, pepper and nutmeg with

Thyme w/w

Grilled Tomatoes:

plum tomatoes 6u

1 tied thyme

Garlic 3 cloves

50 gm sugar

salt pepper w/n

For power:

whole or sliced ​​almonds 3 tbsp

Watercress leaves and lettuce as desired

vinaigrette with

creativity:

1. To make the Chicken Milanese. Arrange the chicken supreme on a table

And open the breasts in the middle, forming a large milanese.

2. Mix eggs with spices, garlic and chopped parsley.

season.

3. Pass the Supremes through the egg mixture and then through the bread crumbs.

4. Fry in plenty of hot oil until supreme cooked. Spare..

5. Make a white sauce. In a saucepan, melt the butter and pour it over

flour, mix with a whisk. Add hot milk little by little

beating until thick. Season with salt, pepper and nutmeg.

6. Cover the already cooked supreme with the white sauce and drizzle with the sauce

Shredded or shredded cheese and taken to the oven until gratin. come out and

Sprinkle with oregano.

7. For the roasted tomatoes: cut them into quarters and arrange them on a plate

With thyme, minced garlic, sugar, salt and pepper.

8. For the salad: cover with leaves and mix with roasted tomatoes and

Almonds.

9. Serve Grattan Sublime with Salad,