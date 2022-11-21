Upper Swiss | Channel 9

Ingredients:
Chicken supreme 1 kilo
eggs 6
3 tablespoons of parsley
2 cloves of garlic
hot pepper 1 tbsp
1 tablespoon of paprika
Zest of 1 lemon
Optional: mustard to taste
bread crumbs or mixture 1 kilo
To prepare the white sauce
1/2 liter of milk
30 gm butter
flour 30 g
Salt and pepper with
Nutmeg w/w
200 grams of mozzarella cheese
Gruyere cheese 100 grams
Salt, pepper and nutmeg with
Thyme w/w
Grilled Tomatoes:
plum tomatoes 6u
1 tied thyme
Garlic 3 cloves
50 gm sugar
salt pepper w/n
For power:
whole or sliced almonds 3 tbsp
Watercress leaves and lettuce as desired
vinaigrette with
creativity:
1. To make the Chicken Milanese. Arrange the chicken supreme on a table
And open the breasts in the middle, forming a large milanese.
2. Mix eggs with spices, garlic and chopped parsley.
season.
3. Pass the Supremes through the egg mixture and then through the bread crumbs.
4. Fry in plenty of hot oil until supreme cooked. Spare..
5. Make a white sauce. In a saucepan, melt the butter and pour it over
flour, mix with a whisk. Add hot milk little by little
beating until thick. Season with salt, pepper and nutmeg.
6. Cover the already cooked supreme with the white sauce and drizzle with the sauce
Shredded or shredded cheese and taken to the oven until gratin. come out and
Sprinkle with oregano.
7. For the roasted tomatoes: cut them into quarters and arrange them on a plate
With thyme, minced garlic, sugar, salt and pepper.
8. For the salad: cover with leaves and mix with roasted tomatoes and
Almonds.
9. Serve Grattan Sublime with Salad,
