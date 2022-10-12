Up to 24 degrees in the Leipzig region

The perfect weather to start the fall holiday: October will shine with sunshine and warmth early next week. Temperatures in the Leipzig region on Monday can be well above 20 degrees.

Perfect fall weather for excursions: The golden month of October will continue in the coming days. At the beginning of the week it will be warm in summer again.

Leipzig. After a cold and rainy September in many places, October will continue to shift towards late summer for the next few days. Maximum values ​​for the next few days are usually between 15 and 20 degrees. However, the change will be a little more on Saturday and Sunday in the Leipzig region. Qualified meteorologist Dominic Jung from the Wetter.net portal said: “

Weather expert: ‘October seems wrong to June’

The beginning of the first week of autumn vacation in Saxony will again be summer. Depending on the weather model, up to 25 degrees are counted on Monday. In Leipzig the temperature can reach 24°C on Monday, with a mixture of sun and clouds. “It’s going to be another summer’s day, so in the second half of October, which is quite unusual,” says weather expert Young. “October seems to be the month of June.” Values ​​between 10 and 15 degrees will be normal.

There is hardly a lot of rain in sight

The second half of the week will not be quite as warm. The daily highs then stabilize between 15 and 20 degrees. However, rain will not be a big problem in central Germany. “It could be a very dry month again. Only the southwest will rain heavily in the next few days,” says Jung.

Winter forecast: on average 2 degrees very warm

In the midst of the energy crisis, there is also a hopeful outlook for winter. According to NOAA’s Long-Term Model, the months from December to February will be two degrees warmer than they were from 1991 to 2020. Wetherman Young assesses it this way: “It’s going to be a really mild winter. Shame for all the winter sports fans, But it is beneficial for our wallets due to the high gas prices.”