Unterammergau: small house settlement – tour of the new district

Homepage Sweetened Garmisch-Partenkirchen Unteramergau

to: Laetitia Forster

split, rip

Is this the future? Tiny wooden houses line the small settlement of Untramergau. © Latizia Forster

“We made them a lifelong dream.” A new area has been created here with tiny houses.

Unteramergau – The municipal council had already approved the ambitious plans in 2020. Six of these so-called tiny homes plus a common room have affected the city since March 2022. After construction was delayed half a year in November (we reported), the first residents were finally able to move three months ago . “We are pleased that it has been standardized in this context,” Shadel says.

Tiny houses in Untramergau: the mayor on a sightseeing tour

Now city council heads from Oberau, Bad Kohlgrub and Unterammergau were able to get an idea on the site, to be an inspiration, so to speak. Unterammergau Mayor Robert Stumpfecker drove his 250 BMW Isetta – fit for Minuet. However, Anton Speer did not accept the invitation from several other officials and the district administrator.

Shadel and partner Bernd Klopper were very disappointed about this. Shadel concludes that “showing a lack of interest in a topic that is becoming increasingly popular with a significant part of the population indicates a fundamental rejection and disregard for the population’s desires.”

Matching miniature homes: Mayor Robert Stumpfecker rolls over to visit the site in Isetta. © Latizia Forster

Her partner Klopper, a craftsman, builds homes. Supported by Gida carpentry. “It’s important to us that everything is built locally and regionally,” Shadel emphasizes during a small neighborhood tour. Everything is made of wood, everything is handcrafted.

The houses are designed to be 6.7 meters long, three meters wide and about three and a half meters high. 75 cubic meters is quite enough for the residents. “The houses are very simple and are mainly made of wood,” explains Klopper. Except for the roof and foil, small buildings are completely plastic-free. “You also need a little energy to keep warm.” Each cottage is a little different, and it is completely designed according to the wishes of the owner. The common room can be used by all residents. “There are washing machines and storage facilities,” Shadel explains.

Tiny houses in Untramergau: “It is important for us that everything is built locally and regionally”

The Untramergau resident rents the land to small residents. Parking place costs them 200 euros per month. Shadel could also have imagined the unique concept hitherto of other municipalities. “It makes perfect sense. A lot has already been paid for at 12,000 euros for development.” If Schadel had his way, he should not stop at this one settlement. “Creating a living space is also the task of the municipalities. You can create a much larger living space with a small house,” Shadel emphasizes. Plus, it gives Tiny much more than just an apartment. Everything you need to live is there. “This isn’t hype, it’s a permanent solution.”

You must have the attitude to do this.

According to her, the adjacent station area will present itself as an expansion area. Stumpfecker remains critical of this suggestion. “First of all, we’ll see how that develops.” It remains to be seen whether the pilot project will continue. The mayor of Unterramergau fears: “What worries us is that the residents will change their minds afterwards and make the small family their second home.”

Justified objection, you also find counterparts. “You have to have the right attitude for it,” notes Franz Degel. According to Mayor Colgroup, living in such a small space is not for everyone. “It would definitely be an interesting solution for single people. It would probably be too small for two.”

Small Vacation Homes in Garmisch District: The Mayor is Open

Schädle isn’t discouraged and also sees potential in vacation rentals. She has already rented a typical holiday home in Roßanger. “It was very well received.” The mayor of Oberau, Peter Imminger, could also imagine a concept consisting of tiny vacation homes. “I’m likely to see something like this work.”

Small home owners are satisfied. “I was preparing to reduce life for a long time,” says one resident. The 57-year-old moved from Wolfratshausen to a small settlement in Untramergau. “It impressed me and it was a nice process.” From a financial point of view, it was never possible for a social worker to own a home. When she heard about the project from her former classmate, the 57-year-old was instantly hooked. “I live close to nature and I’m out in the blink of an eye.”

By the way: Everything from the region is also available in our regular GAP newsletter.

A family of three also found a home in the area. For this, the new parents from Murnau built two small houses together. “We have a total of 50 square meters plus five square meters on the top floor,” says Lorenz Töpfer. Winkeltiny is just the right solution for the family. Even the descendants of Potter get their own room when they grow up. “That’s enough. And that sometimes gives you an incentive to get out,” says the 29-year-old. Basically, according to Töpfer, Winkeltiny is nothing more than an apartment with a garden.

Cottages are also becoming increasingly popular. The crowd is large. According to Scheidel, about 200 students and aspirants are waiting for their little dream home. The essence of the matter is the statement. “We received an unfounded rejection,” complains candidate Caroline Dirscherl. They and many others have been waiting for a parking space for a small house since construction began.

“Some areas won’t be bad,” Shadel notes. But the search turned out to be rather difficult. So the women from Untiramergau hope to have private service providers who will lease their land for this purpose. Interested parties can send an email to info @ tiny-wohn-t-raum.de or call 0 88 22/9 41 01.

You can find more current news from the Garmisch-Partenkirchen region at Merkur.de/Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Is this something for you? Vote with us.