Unlimited high speed data

star link It adjusts its service contracts in different parts of the world, a move you’d expect Changes to satellite internet service. The SpaceX-owned company implements a “fair use policy” that places certain limits on the amount and speed of data downloaded and uploaded.

So far, Starlink’s main plans have provided high-speed Internet access, regardless of the amount of data used per month. According to the company’s website These speeds were between 50 and 200 Mbps. However, this has begun to change with the arrival of the so-called “priority access“.

Internet Dosing Service

The company just published a file A new service contract for its customers in the US and Canada. This indicates that from December, residential users will lose the condition Network access priority if they use more than 1 terabyte of data per month during peak hours between 07:00 and 23:00.

As a result, all users who reach the maximum amount of data used per month will automatically gain The the condition basic access. As the name suggests, this is a lower level of “access priority”, so users can experience connection speeds as low as 1 Mbps.

Today, having a connection of 1 Mbps or less translates into the ability to perform absolutely basic tasks on the Internet. In other words, streaming video, using streaming platforms, online gaming, or even flexible navigation on heavier web pages and services should be left aside.

Starlink says so, If the network is not congestedUsers should not notice any performance difference between priority access and base access. However, in case they need to restore their normal connection speed, they will have the possibility to pay between $0.25 and $1 for each additional GB of high-speed browsing.

What is happening in Spain with Starlink?

In Spain, Starlink has also updated its service contract. However, the modifications are somewhat different from those that were implemented in the North American countries mentioned above. The company’s new fair use policy, which places certain restrictions on the experience of the service, for the time being, It will not reach resident users.

According to the legal document of the company for Spain, Priority Access and Basic Access will go to Mobility (Leisure, Business and Marine) and Business Plans. The latter, oddly enough, is not yet available in the country. However, to get an idea, US users have to pay $2,500 for the kit and $500 per month for the service.

In the case of mobility plans, the new service contract in Spain will be as follows. Recreational users (recreational vehicles) will not have priority access, i.e. they will always access the service under the condition Basic access. The business plan will be capped at 1 TB at high speed and the marine plan at 5 TB.

Once the above limits are exceeded, also during the period between 07:00 and 23:00, users will have the possibility Pay €1.88 for each additional GB for high-speed browsing.

In the case of business plans, let’s remember that they have not yet arrived in Spain, users will have limits of 500, 1 and 3 TB of priority access. Once the limit is exceeded during the same peak hours, they will be able to get priority access again by paying €0.94 for each additional GB.

For this purpose, both in Europe and North America, Starlink has redesigned its mobile application. Now lets you measure the amount of data used and manage additional priority access.

It remains to be seen if the company will include Spain-based users in its new policy. For now, Starlink says satellite internet is a “limited resource” and that the moves are in response to “balancing service supply and demand” as more satellites are launched.

