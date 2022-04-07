Unlimited communication 60 euros to change

The Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 3 connects to your mobile phone through 4G networks so that you can communicate at a distance of up to 5000 km and you have a 3000 mAh battery that promises you up to 100 hours of autonomy.

xiaomi she has Really wide catalog of devices other than smartphones and tablets Which is expanding little by little with new products. And so, after recently applying Smart key $11has now launched the third generation of walkie-talkies, which will allow you to Unlimited communication for only 60 euros to change.

This is all that Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 3 offers us

The Chinese giant has just introduced in its home country the third generation of its family of walkie-talkies, some of the Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 3 that stand out for being Compatible with 4G networksa function that allows them to connect to your mobile phone and thanks to it You can communicate at a distance of up to 5000 km.

These Xiaomi phones will no longer receive MIUI updates

Xiaomi’s new walkie-talkie also supports many intercom methods, such as One-to-one intercom, one-to-two intercom, or two-way voice calls They have a high-performance audio system consisting of a 40mm speaker array and a professional audio processing chip, which These walkie-talkies are 30% larger than previous models.

The Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 3 has a 2-inch color screen with IP54 certification that protects it from dust and water and has a clip on the back for attaching it to your pants or backpack. You can connect to these wireless devices via 3.5 mm headphone jack port or using Bluetooth connection.

At the autonomy level, the Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 3 is equipped with 3000 mAh battery charged via USB-C and what counts Up to 100 hours of continuous use.

Cheap Xiaomi Gifts Buying Guide (20-50 €): because good things are not always expensive

Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 3 is now available for purchase in China at 399 yuan, About 57 euros to change.

Related topics: xiaomi

Subscribe to Disney + for 8.99 euros and without time Subscribe to Disney+!