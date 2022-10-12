United strengthens San Francisco-Fiumicino connection

(Teleborsa) – United Airlines Announced today Promote flights between axis San Francisco And Leonardo da Vinci Airport in Rome Fiumicino From May 26, 2023during the summer season.

An increase in services that are part of strengthening connections with Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East for the upcoming summer season, with coverage of 37 destinations – more destinations than all other US airlines combined – and the addition of three new destinations: Malaga (Spain), Stockholm (Sweden) and Dubai (UAE). United Arab Emirates).

United will provide 9 daily direct services from Italy to the United States. New seasonal service From Rome to San Franciscowith daily frequency From May 25 to September 28, it will be operated by aircraft Boeing 777-200ERconfigured with a total of 276 seats.

“We are pleased to announce the further expansion of our airline network from Italy to the United States with the introduction of the new flight from Rome to our hub in San Francisco,” he said. Walter Scienciusidirector of United Country Sales for Italy, adding, “We expect another busy summer for international travel in 2023.”

“We are delighted to welcome United Airlines’ new direct flight between Rome and San Francisco,” he says. Federico ScripponiHead of Aviation Business Development at Aeroporti di Roma, noting that “With approximately 250,000 passengers annually in 2019 between the Rome catchment area and the Bay Area, San Francisco represents one of the largest areas in the United States in terms of demand for and from Rome “.