United States: Joe Biden unveils new nuclear attack submarine

At a public party that was two years late due to the coronavirus pandemic, andUS President Joe Biden commissioned the aircraft carrier USS Delaware on Saturday, Nuclear attack submarine, saying that it would enhance national security, although he made no reference to the situation caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“As the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, I believe it is our sacred duty as a nation to prepare and equip those forces that we send in dangerous situations and take care of them and their families when they return home,” Biden told an emphatic crowd. Guests and dignitaries gathered in a restricted area in the Port of Wilmington.

Biden noted that the newest US Navy ship bears the name Delaware.It is part of a long tradition of serving our nation with pride and enhancing the security of our nation…not only us, but also our allies and partners around the world. In fact, he’s been doing that for a long time.”









In April 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the United States, the USS Delaware was operated underwater, the first time this had been done with a Navy ship. Since then he has been in training.

After the ceremony, the President took a private tour of the submarine. He did not answer questions from the press about Ukraine.

First Lady Jill Biden is the sponsor of the submarineFortunately, symbolic role for the ship. “Officers and crew of the aircraft carrier USS Delaware, took charge of our ship and brought it back to life,” he said in his remarks. The crew responded. “Yes, madam,” and while she clapped her hands, the sailors in uniform ran past the crowd and got down to the submarine, lined up on deck.

Jim