United States, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked

In San Francisco, a man broke into the house where a family lived Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives. To be reported in the past few hours there was CNNAccordingly, it was the worst of the raid Paul Pelosihusband of the main representative of the United States Representatives.

Mid-morning attack

Nancy Pelosi’s family lives in California and has her daughter in the city San Francisco One of the most important housing. Here a man, in the early hours of a California morning, stormed and physically attacked Paul Pelosi.

It is not known at this time how the attacker managed to enter. It is only known that as soon as the man entered the house of the chief of the chamber, the man attacked Paul Pelosi and the conflict was born.

The police immediately intervened and managed to stop the attacker and arrest him. The raid is now in custody and must be subject to the first interrogation to date.

Paul Pelosi’s terms

The head of the chamber’s staff reported the incident. In a note posted to CNN in particular, it was determined that Nancy Pelosi had not been in San Francisco for the past few hours and immediately contacted hospital authorities in the city of California.

“ Early this morning, as the memo states, a man broke into Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and violently attacked Mr. Pelosi. The attacker is under arrest and the cause of the attack is being investigated “.The circumstances of her husband, an 82-year-old businessman who works in the real estate sector, would not be alarming in any case.” Mr. Pelosi – continues – has been taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and should make a full recovery. The speaker was not in San Francisco at the time “.

The reasons have been investigated

Now we are trying to understand the reason for the attack. That is, if it was an attempted robbery, a gesture from an unbalanced person or if the episode was related to the political activity of Nancy Pelosi.

No details were provided about the age and nationality of the attacker, nor did rumors leak in the American press about the results of the first interrogations. Certainly, what happened will not fail to spark debate within the American political world. In fact, the country will soon be called to the polls in the midterm elections, with most seats in both the House and the Senate to be renewed. This is a very honest election due to the polls that gave the Democratic Party a sharp decline, that is, the formation of the two presidents. Joe Biden That Nancy Pelosi.