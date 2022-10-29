United States: Businessman found guilty of diverting Wall money

NEW YORK (Associated Press) – A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall on the border with Mexico despite promises donors that every penny would build. .

Timothy Shea stood unmoved, staring straight ahead as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court on two counts of conspiracy and one count of obstruction of justice by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a week-long retrial. He said nothing when asked to comment as he left the building. Judgment will be issued on January 31.

Another jury deadlocked over the charges in the spring after 11 jurors wrote a note to the judge telling him that one juror accused the others of bias because of their political views and suggested that the trial take place in the southern United States.

Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was indicted two years ago along with three other people, including Steve Bannon, a top adviser to former President Donald Trump. Trump pardoned Bannon, who is now on trial in state court, shortly before he left office last year. Two other people pleaded guilty.

In its ruling, the jury rejected arguments made by John Meringolo, Shea’s attorney, that the plaintiffs had failed to prove fraud in promoting the “We’re Building the Wall” fundraiser, which attracted $25 million in donations from hundreds of thousands of people across the country.

During his closing arguments on Thursday, Meringuelo encouraged the jurors to conclude that New York was an unsuitable venue for the trial.

He also tried to convince them that his client was entitled to accept compensation for the exorbitant expenses related to the wall because he had done a great job of negotiating with the homeowners that would be erected on their land, and provided security for its construction. Only a few kilometers of the wall was built.

Shea owns Winning Energy, an energy drink company whose cans have an image of Trump as a superhero and claim to contain 12 ounces (354 milliliters) of “liberal tears.”

Following the ruling, US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that Shea and the other defendants lied to the donors and “stealed more than $25 million from their victims.”