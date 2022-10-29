United States: Businessman convicted of transferring Wall funds

New York, USA. – businessman from Colorado He was indicted Friday for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall on the border with Mexico despite promising donors that every penny would go toward its construction.

Timothy Shea stood motionless, staring straight ahead, having been convicted in federal court Manhattan Two counts of criminal gang formation and one count of obstruction of justice by a jury debated about six hours after the week-long retrial. He said nothing when asked to comment as he left the building. Judgment will be issued on January 31.

