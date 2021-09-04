United State. – Xacobeo. – Miami will have an icon that “will put the Camino de Santiago on the city skyline”

09-04-2021 First Vice-President of Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, accompanied by Secretary-General for Migration, Antonio Rodríguez Miranda, President of the Association of Galician Businessmen of the USA (Aegusa), received Jose Manuel Brandárez ECONOMY SPAIN Council of Europe Galicia



Santiago de Compostela, 4 (European Press)

The Galician community of Florida is working on various initiatives to promote Xacobeo 2021-22 such as the iconic placement of a landmark in Miami and the Camino de Santiago banners, as well as the addition of another Galicia icon for which the North American City Collaboration exists. This, as Xunta pointed out, would place a Jacobean Road on the city’s “skyline”

Xunta mentioned this in a statement sent to the media, detailing that the first vice president of Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, accompanied by the Secretary General of Immigration, Antonio Rodríguez Miranda, had received the president of the Gallegos Business Association. From the United States (Aegusa), José Manuel Brandárez, who has analyzed ways to collaborate with them to promote the Xacobeo 21-22 in Miami.

At the meeting, the person in charge of Aegusa also conveyed that he is working, in cooperation with the local government, to carry out information and outreach activities in Camino ed Santiago.

Specifically, 23,175 Galicians currently reside in the United States, 8,325 are Galicians, and the rest are descendants.