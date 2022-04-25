Awaiting Parliament’s approval of an equivalent amendment to our Highway Code. This was detected by mondomotori.it

If Parliament approves proposed changes to the Highway Act (equivalent to the Highway Act) by the summer, UK motorists who own self-driving cars will be able to watch movies while on the road. Mondomotori.it reveals that.

There is a premise that raises some controversy over safety, to the point that the Department for Transport has indicated that on UK roads, “self-driving cars are not allowed”.

“The means in question are those that can be legally classified under clause “self-driving”, subject to local approval. These machines are equipped with Als (Automated Lane Keeping System) functions that are capable of driving alone in the middle of the lane at a maximum speed of 60 km/h on the highway. Basically, the use of entertainment content will only be allowed in poles on motorways, on vehicles equipped with level 3 ″ assistance systems, mondomomotori.it explains.

Screen viewing will eventually only be allowed on the car’s dashboard-mounted displays, while the use of smartphones will still be prohibited. This is because the driver must be ready to take control of the vehicle when needed.

© Copyright LaPresse – reproduction reserved