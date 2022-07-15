United Kingdom, Vero Latte opens its first store outside Italy

ice cream TRUE leben Crosses the border of Italy and descends through the Channel: The opening of the first store outside Italy is scheduled for Friday 3 June in the Oxford village of Bicester, in kingdom united. A new chapter in the brand history of European champion ice cream chef Massimiliano Scotti, which will nonetheless remain consistent with the same foundations laid when envisioning it in Vigevano, in 2015: the use of natural and organic raw materials to “evoke real emotions”.

The opening in Bicester Village in Oxford is also meant to be understood as an essential step in the context of the partnership with Bicester Village Shopping GroupWhich led to the opening of the first booth inside Fidenza Village. Just like the latter, the store on the Queen grounds will also maintain a dynamic and sustainable spirit, with a widely used design for glass and interior décor adorned with the lines of the SMEG 50’s Style series. Customers can choose between the brand’s signature flavors such as lightly salted whole pistachios, Piedmont IGP hazelnuts and Stracciatella, or opt for exclusive recipes developed to honor the English lands such as Tea 05:00Made with mozzarella, earl gray tea and strawberry sorbet mixed with chamomile tea in strawberry fields.

He commented in this regard: “Bringing handmade ice cream beyond the Italian borders is a big dream come true.” Massimiliano Scotti. “It seems astonishing to me to think that just 7 years after the opening of the first Vero Latte store in Vigevano, such an ambitious project is beginning to take shape. I am excited about this new adventure with The Bicester Village Shopping Collection that will allow our wonderful Italian Gelato to arrive soon To other European villages, and in the future also abroad. ”



