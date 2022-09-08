United Kingdom: under medical supervision of Queen Elizabeth II; Princes Charles and William travel to see her

Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors reported Thursday Concern about the king’s health He recommended that he remain under “medical supervision” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

“After further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and They recommended that he be kept under medical supervision. “The Queen remains relaxed and at Balmoral,” the brief statement said.

Minutes later, the British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, “The entire country is deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace,” he stressed. “My thoughts and those of people across the UK are with Her Majesty and her family at this time,” he stressed.

According to the BBC, Prince of Wales, CarlosThe Duchess of Cornwall Camilla ParkerAs well as the Duke of Cambridge, WilliamHe is also on his way to see the Queen.

Doctors explained that they conducted a further evaluation on Elizabeth II this morning. Yesterday the Queen, 96 years old, Retired from a virtual private board Because she was tired.

Tuesday, The Queen appointed Liz Truss as Prime Minister at Balmoral, After Boris Johnson submitted his resignation to him personally. This is the first time that the Queen has not set an official date in London due to her health condition.