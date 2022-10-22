United Kingdom: They reveal the reason for the grudge between Princes William and Harry

Circulating for several years Common which ensures that Prince William and his brother Prince Harry, They don’t have the best relationships. However, some versions of this rumor claim that a bad relationship exists Since they were both teenagers.

Prince Harry has always felt that Prince William was the priority above all elseBecause he’s the heir to the British throne, and that’s why the Duke of Sussex has always felt it “was his shadow”.

A report containing the “secrets” of many Bokijam Palace staff included that Prince Harry He was blamed On different occasions of doing certain actions In order to cover up for Prince William. This was done because of “It was necessary to protect the image of the heir to the British throne”.

This practice made Prince Henry a “Rebel Prince”Even the British press has always prioritized the scandals in which the current Duke of Sussex was starring rather than his accomplishments or military career.

Journalist Valentine Law confirms that when Prince Harry met Meghan Markle, the British family saw this situation as a possibility to divert the attention Prince William had received, to create magazine covers and talk about the private life of the future Duchess of Sussex.

“I was told that since Harry was a teenager, the Palace has prioritized Prince William’s reputation over Prince Harry. For example, there is a story about a newspaper calling on the Palace communications team to comment on a negative story about William. The palace’s strategy was to present a negative history to Enrique to avoid publishing Guillermo’s history”, Lu revealed in an interview.

“Of course, the Palace will do everything in its power to protect the heir. The Princes of Wales are the future and the priority. Although cruel, it is common sense,” Loew concluded. This undoubtedly shows once again that Prince William has always been a priority.

OA

Read also