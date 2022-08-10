United Kingdom | The Times | where is she? The question Britons are asking themselves amid drought | Nuclear magnetic resonance | Globalism

The dry grass path borders a small valley. After that, a hollow covered with branches appears, protected by trees, without a trace of moisture. However, it is a source The Times.

Now a theoretical source: several kilometers downstream, the course of this symbolic river of United kingdom This boils down at best to some muddy puddles, in a shocking example of the drought affecting a large part of the country.

We haven’t found The Times“Says Michael Sanders, a 62-year-old computer scientist who came with his wife to explore “The Thames Trail,” a defined path that follows the meandering course of a river from its source to its mouth.

“It is completely dry. There are puddles, and mud, but not at all the water that runs here. hope to find The Times Downstream, but it has disappeared so far. This man tells AFP, on vacation, in the town of Ashton Keynes, a few kilometers from the source.

In this picturesque area in the foothills of the Cotswolds, not far from Wales, the river rises from a bulge in the water table before meandering its way about 350 kilometers into the North Sea, passing through it. London.

But for those who think of the English countryside as a golf course, the blow is hard this summer, after a winter and spring almost unprecedented since rainfall records exist.

“I would say we walked through the African savannah, it’s very dry,” Says David Gibbons, a 60-year-old retiree, walks with his wife and group of friends phased in the reverse path of Michael Sanders, from mouth to source.

A few hundred meters from the target, he was surprised by the animals that were found as he climbed the river, a strategic and industrial waterway in an area London Which upstream has been turned into a tourist attraction, in between river picnic and bird watching.

An American lobster shell was found on the dry bottom of the Thames River in Ashton Keynes on August 8, 2022 (Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP) / Adrien Dennis

“Something has changed”

But in the last two or three days we haven’t seen any animals because there is no water. He disappeared about 10 miles (16 kilometers, NDLR) from here.”According to David Gibbons.

“We’ve never seen it so dry and empty”, It can be reached through narrow country lanes filled with stone houses, says Andrew Jack, a 47-year-old local civil servant who lives about 15 kilometers from Ashton Keynes.

Between the town’s main street and some obscure buildings, the river’s course appears through bridges crossing cracks infested with wasps, evoking images of African swamps in the dry season.

No relief in sight in the near future: The National Weather Service has issued an orange heat alert for southern England and eastern Wales between Thursday and Sunday, with temperatures hitting 35-36C.

Local authorities are doubling requests for residents to save water, and the company that feeds London has announced future restrictions on consumption, which will be added to those already in place in part of the south of the country.

But David Gibbons doesn’t want to panic. “I’ve lived in England all my life, we’ve had dehydration before,” he says. “I think it will turn green again between now and fall,” he adds.

Andrew Jack, who came with his family to walk along the river where there was no longer a single graduated scale that he had anything to measure, is even more pessimistic: “There are a lot of English people who think ‘wonderful, let’s take the time’ (…) but that means something has changed, and for the worse.”

