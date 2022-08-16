United Kingdom: Researchers are studying the relationship between brain injury in people who exercise and the development of dementia

Two medical institutions in the UK are analyzing The link between brain injury In athletes and the development of dementia, search originated from Complaint by former rugby players Against governing bodies – such as World Rugby, Rugby Football Union and Welsh Rugby Union– by Do not protect them from permanent injury.

The project in charge of the company Alzheimer’s Research in the UK and consultant health policy partnership, A six-month work period is expected and includes a review of the medical literature in this regard and consultation with relevant parties – clinical, research and sports – To gain a better understanding of knowledge gaps in this field.

“There is growing evidence that physical exercise may play a role in reducing dementia risk. However, current research also shows that Some athletes are at an increased risk of developing dementia, and there is little evidence and understanding of why this is.”In the initial report, reference is made to the institutions responsible for the investigation.

Alzheimer’s Research in the UK will invest $600,000 To develop the study expected to be presented in the coming months.

The World Health Organization stated in this context that about 55 million people live Currently with dementia all over the world , This number is expected to rise to 139 million by 2050. Therefore, a better understanding of the various prevention and risk reduction activities can play an important role in minimizing the potential impact in the future.

Cases and evidence

Previous athletes who made this claim have been diagnosed with early dementia and other irreversible neurological impairments after leaving the sport, in this case rugby. Among them is the former captain of Wales, Ryan Jones, And the winning bitch in england world cup in 2003, Steve Thompson.

Recent research conducted by scientists in Southern General Hospital Glasgow, scotland, and the University of PennsylvaniaBrain tissue analysis of 39 people recovering from a head injury and 39 people who had not experienced such injuries.

In the process, they find Brain abnormalities in 35% of those affected. “We know this from clinical studies There is a relationship between head injury and dementiaexplained William Stewart, who led the study in Glasgow.

Research indicates that Injury to the brain can lead to a process in which the brain is eventually affected. Stewart said the study needs more scientific evidence, but said the finding leads to a better understanding of how dementia develops.

“Part of the challenge we have with dementia is that a lot of research is being done on people who already have the disease.”researcher says.

“What we couldn’t understand is How did they get to that stage and what is the reason for this process? In your mind. Now we can look at patients who have been hit in the head and see what happens there.”

The Premier League will ban headers in youth divisions

The FA will temporarily test a header ban in U-12 league matches, with the possibility of doing so permanently from the 2023-2024 season.

This measure has already been implemented in some test matches as part of studies that pThey associate head muscles with a greater tendency to develop degenerative diseases of the brain.

“If the test passes, the goal is to eliminate headers for all U-12 and Under-score matches from the 2023-24 season,” the FA said in a statement.

The United States is the only country in the world where the use of headings in lower sections is prohibited. -under 10 years, while players between the ages of 11 and 13 can only do so for short periods of time.