United Kingdom, Fear of Queen Elizabeth II. Doctors: “A worrying health condition.” Carlo and William ran to Balmoral

Elizabeth II’s doctors say they are “concerned” about the king’s health. This came on the words of the royal palace, which confirms the concerns expressed by the Queen of England in the past few hours, after she was forced, on the advice of her doctors, to cancel a scheduled virtual meeting with ministers. After the news, the change of the usual guard ceremonies at Buckingham Palace was interrupted. This is indicated by a sign in front of the Royal Palace in London that reads: “No change of guard today“.

The family gathered at Balmoral

Meanwhile all of Elizabeth’s children – Prince Charles, heir to the throne, with Camila Next to, AndrewAnd the EdwardAccompanied by his wife Sophie E I – Scotland has arrived. They have arrived at the residence Balmoral To be close to his 96-year-old mother, whose circumstances seem to have worsened. Local media also indicated that Prince William, the eldest son of Charles and according to the line of succession, arrived at Balmoral Castle from London. Travel to accommodation too Harry and his wife Megan. The first is the rebellious grandson of the family, who broke up with him about three years ago and then moved to the United States. The two returned to Europe for commercial and charitable appointments but their meeting with the king was unexpected. The whole world is holding its breath: this confirms that royal family website Things got worse after the royal palace decided to publish a worsening news health conditions the Queen.

Liz Truss’s tweet

“The whole country is concerned about the news regarding the health of Queen Elizabeth,” the new prime minister wrote on Twitter a few hours ago. United kingdom Liz Truss.

BBC One breaks the table

To follow the emergency, the BBC cut its daytime program on Channel One to broadcast live news on Queen Elizabeth’s health conditions.

