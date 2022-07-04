United Kingdom: Discovering Bolivia’s Triumph at Kew Gardens | Science and Ecology | Dr..

TEAM OF EXPERTS Kew Gardens A well-known botanical garden in West London revealed on Monday (04.07.2022) that it had discovered a new species of giant water lily, the first to be recorded since the mid-19th century.
The samples were in 177 years Kew Gardens and 34 years in National Herbarium from Bolivia before the team realized it was a new species. At first, scholars thought it was amazon victoryone of two species of giant water lilies named after Queen Victoria.
However, after an investigation with a team that traveled from Bolivia, specialists from the British garden determined that it was in fact a third species. The years of research that led to this discovery were recorded in an article in the journal Frontiers in plant scienceswhich was published on Monday.
In addition to being the newest type of giant water lily, bolivia victory, whose leaves can reach three meters in length, is also the largest in the world. The seeds of this third species of giant water lily have been donated by the Botanical Gardens of Santa Cruz de la Sierra Based on corner place in Bolivia.
Botanical illustrator Lucy Smith, who was involved in the investigations, reported that she had grown, but without mentioning her, in a pond in Q In the past four years. “We have kept this wonderful secret in plain sight all this time,” he told the agency. France Press agency.
Carlos Magdalena, a researcher specializing in the conservation of endangered plant species, described the plant as “one of the wonders of the botanical world”. The researcher explained that about 2,000 species of plants are discovered every year, but “the very unusual thing is that a plant of this size with this kind of fame was discovered in 2022.” “It shows us how little we know about the natural world,” he said.
bolivia victory It was named in honor of the Bolivian experts on the team and the ecosystem to which it belongs. Giant water lilies have a flower that turns from white to pink at night. garden Q It is the only one in the world where visitors can enjoy species of this type win overThe AmazonThe Cruziana And now Bolivian.
The most beautiful botanical gardens in the world
Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden
This botanical garden, founded in 1808, has been declared by UNESCO as a biosphere reserve. The huge park is home to around 6,500 species of plants, many of which are in danger of extinction. The neighborhood in which it is located is located in the south of Rio de Janeiro and is called Jardín from “Jardim Botânico”.
The most beautiful botanical gardens in the world
Royal Botanic Gardens, London
Kew Gardens in southwest London has the world’s largest Victorian greenhouse – Temperate House. The glass house is divided into geographical regions and shows plants from the Americas, Africa, Australia, the Himalayas and Asia. One of the rarest plants is the South African ‘Encephalartos woodii’, a type of palm with leathery green leaves.
The most beautiful botanical gardens in the world
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, South Africa
The Cape Town Botanic Garden is striking with its location on the eastern slope of Table Mountain, or Table Mountain. Established in 1913, Kirstenbosch is the world’s first botanical garden to preserve and display only plants indigenous to the region. Among the 7,000 species of plants there are herbs and, of course, the protea, the national flower of South Africa.
The most beautiful botanical gardens in the world
Tromsø Arctic Botanical Garden, Norway
Located above the Arctic Circle, this botanical garden is the northernmost in the world. Thousands of plants from the polar regions and high mountains thrive in summer, including the Himalayan blue poppy. The small park in Tromsø belongs to the Arctic University of Norway.
The most beautiful botanical gardens in the world
Singapore Botanical Garden
The Singapore Tropical Botanic Garden is one of the most famous gardens in Asia and is famous for its large collection of orchids. Visitors can also walk through a breezy forest. Since 2015 it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The most beautiful botanical gardens in the world
Montreal Botanical Garden
Ten greenhouses and about 30 themed gardens can be found at the Montreal Botanical Gardens. Chinese garden (photo) shows the traditional garden. The First Nations Garden features native plants such as the maple tree and an exhibit on the natural wisdom of the aboriginal peoples of Canada, First Nations.
The most beautiful botanical gardens in the world
Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden
The Botanical Garden of Mauritius is famous for its huge water lilies and lotus flowers. The park is located near the village of Pamplemousses and was originally set up to grow spices and was named after Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the first Prime Minister of independent Mauritius.
The most beautiful botanical gardens in the world
Berlin Botanical Garden
With an area of 43 hectares, the Berlin-Dahlem Botanical Garden is the largest botanical garden in Europe. It belongs to the Free University of Berlin and houses an arboretum, among other things, 20,000 species of plants from all over the world, including palm trees, lianas and giant bamboo. Author: Lena Elter (@jov/eal)