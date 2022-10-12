United Airlines offers more flights from the US to Europe

DALLAS (AP) – Supported by strong demand for international travel this summer, United Airlines plans to increase its flights from the United States to Europe next year.

United announced Wednesday that it will resume seasonal flights from Newark, New Jersey, to Stockholm, which it canceled in 2019, and launch a new summer service from Newark to Malaga, Spain. However, the airline will no longer fly to Bergen, Norway, one of the nine routes it added this summer, due to disappointing results.

In total, the North American airline expects to increase transatlantic passenger capacity by 30% next summer compared to 2019, before the pandemic. This increase includes United’s previously announced plan to resume flights to Dubai, the destination it abandoned in 2016.

United and other airlines have had to cancel some flights this year due to restrictions imposed by London and Amsterdam airports, which are both understaffed. After speaking with airport authorities, the airline is confident that it will be able to operate the planned European schedule for 2023, said Patrick Coyle, senior vice president of the airline’s planning network.

United, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines rebounded this summer due to strong demand and higher prices for flights to Europe, while Americans benefited from relaxed travel restrictions linked to the pandemic. Those international flights will likely be included in America’s decision on Tuesday to raise its third-quarter revenue forecast.

Asia and the South Pacific were slower to recover, although the United States gradually added flights to Australia and other destinations. However, China remains largely closed to foreigners, and there are cities where small cases of COVID-19 are still being quarantined. For its part, Japan has just ended border restrictions imposed more than two years ago.

Coyle said United will “only follow government measures” when China opens its doors, and will gradually resume flights to Japan. With these “notable exceptions,” he added, “everything else in the Pacific will be operating at full capacity this winter.”