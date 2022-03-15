Uninstall Google Chrome and install this alternative on your mobile phone

how android user You will most likely use it Google Chrome as the main browser. It is a very good option, its functions are counted in the hundreds and its performance is very good. Although it is good Browser There are more interesting options that will make you change your mind, and you may start to notice that not everything from Google is the best. Today we tell you why you should delete google chrome from your mobile phone and Install Samsung Internet Browser. calm! You don’t need to have a file Samsung To install this application.

Samsung Internet Browser, a very good browser

The Samsung navigator It is probably the best app the company has on Google Play. It is available to everyone android devices, including products that do not belong to the private brand. It takes up little storage space, it’s very fast, and its features are growing every week.

It is also one of the Samsung apps which are updated frequently and more new features are installed every week, so you will enjoy the improvements constantly. The Samsung navigator It is no better than Google Chrome, but it offers an aesthetic change while maintaining and improving most of the functionality.

Browse faster with a lighter browser

one of google chrome problems is that it consumes a lot of battery and does not work well on mediocre mobile phones. It is a very complete browser, but also very heavy. It stores a lot of information and can take up a lot of space over time your storage space.

The Samsung navigator It’s lighter, faster and works well on more modest mobile phones. It is a very good alternative if you are tired of using Google Chrome on your smartphone. Here are some of its main features:

dim dark mode

Allows groups of tabs

Tracking cookies in some areas

Browse safe

Intrusive or dangerous ad blocker

Integration with Google and all its services

Ease of use

Smart Media Viewer

interface customization

One of the most important things about this Browser is his Personalization. Includes a popup with Access to various functionswhich can be moved or replaced with other accesses you use more often.

It is a very complete browser, Compatible with any Android You can download it for free now from Google Play. If you are tired of Google Chrome, our recommendation is to start with Samsung Browser.