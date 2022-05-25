Under the control of hundreds of heat sources in Bolivia

“So far, 154 heat sources have been identified in Santa Cruz; 101 in Beni; 16 in La Paz; eight in Tarija and six in Cochabamba, which are constantly monitored,” he said in statements to the Bolivia TV channel.

Calvimontes emphasized that the presence of five heat sources in protected areas was “disturbing”: three in Cochabamba’s Carrasco National Park; and two in Apollobamba, La Paz Province.

The chief of the region appended to the defense file described that in the forests of Chiquitania there are 57 heat sources, to which 32 are added in the Chaco, eight in the plains, six in the Amazon and 12 in the Yungas to the total. from 115.

And when referring to the province of Santa Cruz, he considers that the municipality most threatening from this point of view is that of San Ignacio de Velazco.

Last Friday, Defense Minister Edmundo Novello presented the 2022 National Fire Prevention and Control Plan, in which 1,200 soldiers from the three armed forces participate in land, aircraft, lakes and river transport.

Preparing these forces allows them to withstand hailstorms, snowfall, earthquakes, floods, floods and forest fires, Novello said.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry’s press service reported that in April the Joint Command was established to respond to adverse emergencies.

Its mission is to counteract natural disasters anywhere in the country, and it is distinguished by its diverse topography and climatic diversity.

One semester of rainy season and six months of drought makes the biodiversity of this area very special and at the same time extremely vulnerable to flames.

mgt / jpm