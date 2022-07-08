Under a court ruling, Apple Stores will not be able to sell certain iPhones, so what are they?

A court action promises to have a powerful impact on users of Apple technology. The 43rd civil judge of the Bogotá Circuit provisionally agreed with Ericsson, The Swedish telecom company, which is fighting a battle against the company founded by Steve Jobs.

In a lawsuit, Ericsson asked Apple Colombia to stop providing multiple references to its products, because it considered that the company had preliminarily demonstrated that certain products Ericsson patent 36031 infringed.

Currently, the following references fall under the scale: iPhone 13 ProMax; iPhone 13Pro; iPhone 13; iPhone 13mini; iPhone 12 Pro Max; iPhone 12 Pro; iPhone 12; iPhone 12mini; iPad Pro (11 inch); and iPad Pro (12.9 inches).

The lawsuit between the two companies is old. In fact, they signed an agreement in 2015 for the same reason they are facing today. This took seven years and when it was completed, Ericsson returned to contract in several courts. He sued in the United States and in many countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The judge in his ruling is clear in his decision: “Require Apple Colombia SAS to immediately cease and desist from importing into the Republic of Colombia all devices or mobile phones in which the technology protected by Claim No. 13 of Patent No. 36031 is being used or complied with.”

The Swedish company claims to have contributed its inventions to the world with the latest generations and versions of the Internet, for example, 5G, and holds many patents in the world that have been declared necessary. What he wants is for Apple to pay for the use of that technology.

As the injunction commands, “The National Directorate of Taxes and Customs (DIAN) provides all measures aimed at preventing the import of devices into the Republic of Colombia or Apple-branded mobile phones that use or are compatible with technology protected by Claim 13 of Patent No. 36031″.

The Company must immediately stop using “any advertising material that promotes or displays on the Internet, social networking platforms, media outlets, press media, online platforms, or any other medium, devices or mobile phones similar to the Apple brand.”