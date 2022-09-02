Unanimous vote by the jury: Oscar Piastre will lead McLaren from 2023

After a contract dispute over Oscar Piastre, she will drive the best talent for the McLaren Formula 1 team into the future. The English traditional race team confirmed the Australian on Friday after clarification by the jury over contract disputes in motorsport as a regular driver from 2023. The 21-year-old will succeed compatriot Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren and will be on a multi-year contract. .

“I am very excited to be in Formula 1 for such a prestigious team as McLaren, and I am very grateful for the opportunity,” said Piastri, the Formula 3 and Formula 2 consecutive champion, after his contract. fun.

The young racer on the Summer Tour has been announced by Alpine as a regular driver for next year. However, the Australian immediately disputed this statement because he preferred to switch to McLaren. There, the reserve driver in the Alps will be teammates with Lando Norris (22), who has a contract until the end of 2025.

“We are considering the matter closed and will announce our driver lineup for 2023 in due course.”Alpine announced at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort. Haas driver Mick Schumacher will also be linked to the French racing team for next season.

At a judging board meeting on Monday, representatives from McLaren, Alpine and Bestre were heard. Then the four-member council made a unanimous decision, according to which only Biastri’s contract with McLaren should be recognized. It is free to drive for English in 2023 and 2024.