UN team continues to deliver aid in Ukraine

On his official Twitter account, the headline noted that the United Nations, along with other humanitarian colleagues, has been able to reach more than 2.5 million Ukrainians with vital aid.

He stressed that the only lasting solution to end suffering is peace, and the bloodshed and destruction must stop.

As his spokesperson’s office reported the day before, the Secretary-General sent letters to the missions of Russia and Ukraine to the multilateral organization requesting a meeting with the rulers of those countries.

According to the statement issued by his spokesman’s office, the Portuguese diplomat asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to receive him in Moscow as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet him in Kyiv.

The messages highlight that at this moment of great danger, Guterres would like to discuss urgent measures in order to achieve peace in Ukraine and to ensure the future of multilateralism on the basis of the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

Earlier this week, Guterres called for a four-day humanitarian truce in Ukraine, in order to open safe passages for the entry of aid and the evacuation of civilians.

This vigil should begin today and continue until April 24, coinciding with the Orthodox Christian day of Holy Week, the headline reported to the UN accredited press.

The Portuguese diplomat said the Russians and Ukrainians should “silence the guns and make a path to safety for the many people in immediate danger”.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the authorities of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk republics unilaterally requested its help to fend off the escalation of aggression from Kyiv.

Previously, Moscow recognized the independence and sovereignty of both territories and signed treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with its leaders, which included the establishment of diplomatic relations and military assistance.

Ji / IFB