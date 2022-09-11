UN Index: Human development is deteriorating – dpa

DrPeople’s living conditions deteriorated in nine out of ten countries in 2021. This is from Human Development Index By the United Nations Development Agency, United Nations Development Programme. Presenting the report, published on Thursday, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) complained that the value of the global index had declined for the second time in a row. “We can describe our conditions forever in statistics,” said Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). “The difficult question we must ask ourselves is: Why don’t we act?”

According to the new ranking, Switzerland is the most developed country in the world with an index value of 0.962, almost on par with Norway and Iceland. Germany came in at 0.942, ranking ninth, thus losing five places compared to 2015. When it was first published in 1990, the US was still on top and is now only 21st. Niger, Chad and South Sudan were in the bottom 191 countries been checked.

Environmental disasters and other crises

“We are living in very painful times, whether it’s underwater, without water, on fire, or in the midst of a pandemic,” said Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). “The world is moving from one crisis to the next, stuck in the fire department without addressing the roots of our problems,” the UNDP warned. Statisticians have also noted rising pessimism around the world: six out of seven people said they feel insecure, and a third said they don’t trust others.

Steiner continued that progress is possible, for example, thanks to new computer technologies, science, or new types of grain. In Kenya, thanks to extensive initial investments, 90 percent of electricity needs can now be covered by renewable energies. He said the societies that funded the fossil fuels made a mistake.

Criteria such as life expectancy, income and duration of study are included in the calculation of the index of UN member countries, which has been published since 1990. According to Steiner, such a large-scale decline has not occurred as it did in 2021 before – even at the height of the financial crisis about Ten years, the index only declined in about one in ten countries.