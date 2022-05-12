Ulysses Davila makes her crack in Australian football

Ulysses Davilawho made most of his football career in the Overseas Plains, since he already tried England, Holland, Spain, India, United StatesNow, as part of football Australiarecognized by his team, MacArthur.

And this is the Mexican midfielder, who for two years could be part of Santos Lagunafrom 2016 to 2018, he was awarded his club’s medal as the most distinguished item, especially for the numbers he was able to score in kangaroo country.

davila, Chivas youth teamas part of Australian Premier LeagueIn the last tournament he scored seven goals, so he got Golden Shoe with your club.

And it was the team, via their social networks, that announced the 31-year-old as the winner of the award player of the seasonwhich made him the most unique in the team throughout the campaign league.

In addition to the annotations he posted, with a file the Bull He had three assists in 23 matches he played.

The preceding element of Chelsea, Vitoria Setubal, SabadellHe, among others, joined this team last summer, after two years with the Wellington Phoenix, where he established himself as one of the top players in the domestic championship.

His current team, with whom he wore the captain’s armband, finished seventh in the last competition and was eliminated from the tournament. the final level. hold up 2024.