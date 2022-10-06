Ulysses Davila is the champion by lifting the Australian Cup

Ulysses Davila may never have worn the tricolor in the Mexican national team for a full hat, but the veteran holds a trophy in his hands after glory in Australian Cup.

Internationalized in the U-17, U-20 and U-23 categories, midfielder Davila has never made the jump to the first team during a career that has seen him play in Mexico, England, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, New Zealand and now Australia.

Despite turning 30, Davila showed he still had plenty of life on his legs after leading MacArthur, who was the favorite to win the final. betting shopsto his first Australian football title at the weekend.

Davila joined the club for the 2021/22 season from A-League club Wellington Phoenix, where he spent the previous two seasons, and was immediately named Bulls captain.

After a first season with the club that led to him losing his heart in the top six and final to the former Phoenix team, Davila put the disappointment behind him by leading MacArthur to victory in the Australian Cup Final.

The competition is held in preparation for the new season 2022/23 A-League And Davila is full of confidence after putting the stamp of the 2-0 win over Sydney United Minor with a 90th minute penalty kick.

It was Davila who also won the penalty kick for the first goal of the match, scored by Alassane Toure. The Mexican was inspired by Cumbank Stadium, driving alongside Dwight Yorke and receiving the Mark Viduka Man of the Match medal for his performance.

It was only fitting, as captain, to lift the trophy and go down in history when the fledgling MacArthur club won their first silver.

It was a journey to get to this point for Davila, who rose through the ranks of his hometown club Guadalajara and helped them lift the youth national title. After 15 games, and 17 matches on loan at FC Tapatio, Chelsea’s bright lights came on.

Davila failed to break into Chelsea for four seasons at Stamford Bridge between 2011-2015. Instead, it was loaned to Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands, Sabadell, Cordoba and Tenerife in Spain, and Vitoria Setubal in Portugal.

In 2016, he came home to Liga MX to join Santos Laguna for two seasons. In 2018, he returned to his travels, this time to join the Delhi Dynamos team in the Indian Premier League.

After a stint in India, Davila moved to New Zealand to join Wellington Phoenix, who plays football in the Australian League. In his first season with Phoenix, Davila won the Johnny Warren Medal with Milos Ninkovic after scoring 12 goals in the campaign.

He joined Macarthur in 2021 and enjoyed a relatively successful first season, scoring seven times in 23 games. However, devastation occurred towards the end of the season when Davila’s wife, Lily, died suddenly.

Perhaps the Australian Cup success and the match-winning goal was the perfect boost for Davila after the tragic defeat.