UK’s largest container port goes on strike for 8 days

FILE PHOTO: A general view of cargo containers at the port of Felixstowe (Reuters/Chris Radburn)

More than 1900 workers The English Port of Felixstowe, the UK’s largest offshore trading facility, handles nearly half of the country’s container traffic.On Friday, it announced an eight-day strike, between August 21 and 29.

Union Unite explained it Workers have rejected the offer of a 7% salary increase, saying it is “significantly lower” than inflation, which rose to 9.4% in June and is expected to reach 13% this year.

“Strike It will cause a big mess Bobby Morton, a national spokesman for Unite, told the media: “There will be massive shock waves in the UK supply chain, but this spat is entirely manufactured by the company itself.”

In this sense, the union states that labor relations were “really strained”, because workers received only a 1.4% salary increase last year.

Felixstowe, on the east coast of England, handles 4 million TEUs (20 FTTEU) each year and benefits from Proximity to European ports such as Le Havre (France), Antwerp (Belgium) and Rotterdam (Netherlands).

Containers stacked at the port of Felixstowe (Reuters / Hannah McKay)

Through its facilities passes, additionally60% of trade traffic is between the UK and Asia.

Unite Secretary General Sharon Graham said the Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company, the company that runs the port, and its parent company, Hutchison Port Holdings, “are making enormous profits and incredibly rich,” She believes they are “fully capable of paying their employees a fair wage”.

“The company has prioritized making millions of dollars in profits over paying its workers a decent wage,” he added.

Among the wage earners who will go on strike Loaders and unloaders and operators of cranes and other machinery.

A new round of negotiations between workers and company representatives is scheduled to take place on Monday under the auspices of the government’s Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS).

Felixstowe Port (Reuters / Hannah McKay)

The United Kingdom is immersed in Wage and Condition Disputeswith economic complications that will worsen at the end of this year.

Hundreds of warehouse workers Amazon In the United Kingdom, I stopped using tools on Thursday in protest of an offer of a 35 pence (42 cent) hourly wage increase. GMB said workers at a Tilbury warehouse in southeast England are seeking a £2-an-hour raise to help them deal with the cost of living crisis.

Recently, workers in the railway sector have practically paralyzed the country’s network with the biggest strikes of the past three decades.

(With information from EFE and EuropaPress)

