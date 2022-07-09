Ukrainian army repels Russian attacks in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions

The Ukrainian army repulsed Russian attacks in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. The General Staff informed the Ukrainian Army in its report on the situation on July 8 (as of 6:00 pm).

In the Kharkiv region, the enemy is still trying to approach the city. With the work of the storm, he tried to advance in the direction of Kochubeivka – Dementiivka. Ukrainian soldiers pushed the enemy to the previously occupied positions. In the Male Visel-Petrivka region, the Ukrainian units found a group of enemy scouts and eliminated them.

In the Sloviansk region, the enemy is trying to create favorable conditions for the advance in the Izyum – Sloviansk direction with artillery fire. The enemy air forces launched air raids near the villages of Shabelle and Borodation. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled all enemy attempts to attack in the direction of Dovhenke – Krasnopillya, Pasika – Dolyna. The enemy retreated.

In the Donetsk region, the enemy continued to bombard Ukrainian positions and towns close to the front line. The occupiers made unsuccessful incursions in the direction of Zolotarivka – Verkhnyokamyanske. With careful fire, the occupiers were forced to hide near Zolotarevka.

The enemy wanted to improve its tactical position in the direction of Yasynuvata – Avdjiyvka by attacking. He was unsuccessful and retired with losses. The attempt to advance in the Marginka region also ended in vain.