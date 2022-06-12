Ukrainian army repels enemy aggression in Slovensk region – General Staff

In the Sloviansk region, the Ukrainian army succeeded in repelling enemy attacks in the Sloviansk region in the Dovhenke-Mazanivka and Dovhenke-Dolyna directions. This was announced by the Ukrainian General Staff in its report on the situation on June 12 (as of 6:00 pm).

In the Donetsk region, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts in the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut regions. The report said it was bombing Ukrainian positions along the entire front line.

In the Lyman area the enemy did not conduct any activity. He continued to fire attacks on Ukrainian units and is taking measures to prepare for an attack.

The enemy continued to fire artillery shells with barrels and missiles at the Severodonetsk region. He is trying to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian forces and take control of the city of Severodonetsk. The fighting continues.

In the Bakhmut region, the occupiers carried out incursions with the aim of encircling the village of Vrobivka, without success.

The enemy tried to resume offensive operations in the direction of Orichowe-Zolote. The attempt was resolutely repulsed by the Ukrainian defenders, and the enemy retreated.

In the Sloboshansky district, the enemy is conducting combat operations in an attempt to improve its tactical position. He improved his fortifications in the Novyi Burluk region.

The perimeter of the villages of Zamolevka, Albayrak, Husarevka, Russky Tishki was bombarded with mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers. His attack on the villages of Starytsya-Rubyzhne was unsuccessful.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlisk and Zaporizhia regions, the enemy is systematically bombing the Ukrainian positions in order to limit their actions and tie up their regroupment.

In the Southern Bug region, the occupiers are trying to hold the previously occupied positions and bombard the Ukrainian troops. With barrels and rocket artillery, he attacked the areas around the villages of Ozokuryvka, Trudoliubica, Cherok, Dobrianka and Blaodatny.