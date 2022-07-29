Ukraine’s first grain-laden ship could sail today – The Voice of New York

The good news arrives from the United Nations: The first Ukrainian grain ship could sail today. This was stated by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and the UN Emergency Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, who nonetheless specified that “critical details” of the operation had yet to be determined.

The port from which this ship can depart is Chornomorsk, but the route through the Black Sea has not yet been completed. Under the agreement that Russia and Ukraine signed last week with Turkey in Istanbul, the sea lane, convoy and ship inspections are regulated by a coordination center in Turkey.

We are ready to export Ukrainian wheat. “We are waiting for signals from our partners to start the transfer,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote this morning in a Facebook post after his visit to a Ukrainian port on the Black Sea.

For his part, the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kobrakov, announced that 17 ships blocked by the Russians for 5 months in Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea are already loaded with grain, and others are being loaded in these hours.

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink hopes that “a deal will be reached today so that the first ship with grain can set sail.”