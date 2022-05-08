WASHINGTON (USA), May 8 (LA Press/Associated Press) – The US Chargé d’Affairs to Ukraine Christina Kvin temporarily returned to the US Embassy in Kyiv, along with a group of US diplomats, to mark “Victory Day” in Europe. This was stated by a US official, explaining that Kafyan’s return fulfills the promise made by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, during his recent visit to Kyiv with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that the return of the selected US diplomats to the embassy “is a testament to Ukraine’s success, Moscow’s failure and our effective and lasting cooperation with the government and people of a sovereign, democratic and free Ukraine.” . It was not clear when the US embassy would be fully reopened.

© Copyright LaPresse – reproduction reserved