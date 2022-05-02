Ukraine, the Russian blockade of the Black Sea will lead to the loss of millions of tons of grain

L ‘Ukraine It risks losing tens of millions of tons wheat Due to the blockade of its ports on the Black Sea by Russian forces, in a blow that actually threatens to exacerbate the food crisis directed not only to Europe, but also to the countries of Asia and Africa that traditionally depend on Ukrainian exports.

This is the summary of the speech of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Monday 2 May. “Russia does not allow ships to enter or exit, and controls the Black Sea,” the president explained. “Russia wants to completely shut down our country’s economy.” A Russian move actually fuels the specter of a global food crisis more worrying and tangible, and doesn’t actually help it shed its accusations United nations Towards the beginning of April.

This is the possibility of a large-scale food crisis, which prompted International Monetary Fund international to get on the ground to urge world leaders to act as quickly as possible; While it seems that the administration of the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, It is considering approving an aid package totaling $5 billion to deal with the emergency in question.



