Ukraine, the city of Mariupol surrounded: the mayor of Melitopol is kidnapped by a Russian group

Meanwhile, a Russian group of about ten people kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov“They took him away with a plastic bag on his head,” a source from Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs also said on Telegram. Fedorov – according to reports from the Ukrainian agency UNIAN – refused to cooperate with the Russians, and kept the Ukrainian flag on the city hall in the occupied city.
Meanwhile, sources pentagonal Reported by CNN made it known that the new military aid subordinate United States of America To Ukraine it will arrive in Europe within the next 24 hours. “We continue to ensure that resources flow into Ukraine as quickly as possible,” the newspaper said. Sources recall how the United States also “coordinates” the arrival of other countries providing assistance to defend Ukraine. Pentagon sources concluded, “We are working to provide them with what we know they need most now, which is air defense munitions and anti-tank missiles.”
(Telebursa) 11-03-2022 20:02
Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer