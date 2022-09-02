Ukraine News: Shots fired at a house near a nuclear power plant

The Istanbul-based Ukrainian Grain Export Control Center said that the ship “Lady Zahem”, which is about 170 meters long, carried 3,000 tons of corn on its way to Italy. According to the ship information service Marine Traffic, the cargo ship docked off the coast of Istanbul in the Marmara Sea on Friday morning.

The Bosphorus and the Dardanelles are important routes connecting the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. According to the authorities, more than 40 thousand ships pass through the Bosphorus every year.

London: Fighting continues in southern Ukraine

8.11 am: According to Great Britain, fierce fighting continues in southern Ukraine – also in the Enerhodar region. There is the Russian-controlled Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense. According to information, no more than 15,000 soldiers are taking part in the Vostok military exercises in the east of the country, which Russia began on Thursday. Russia had reported 50,000 participants.

night at a glance

Report: shooting at a house near the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

3.30 am: In the Russian-controlled town of Enerhodar, the site of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, an apartment building came under fire. This was reported by a Reuters reporter. Soldiers ran around the building and helicopters flew over the building. It was not possible to determine who fired the shot. Russia-installed governor of the Zaporizhia region, Yevgeny Palitsky, said at least three people were killed and five wounded in Ukraine’s Innerhodar shelling. On the other hand, Ukrainian presidential aide Mikhailo Podolak said that Russia orchestrated the Enerhodar incident to blame Ukraine. See also American Football - At Biden's Reception: Brady's targeted tips against Trump - Sports

Ukrainian PM calls on Germany to modernize battle tanks

2.40 am: Before his visit to Germany, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyal called on the federal government to use battle tanks to repel the Russian attackers. “We need a change in the philosophy of arms delivery. By this I mean: modern battle tanks must be delivered,” Schmihal said in an interview with the German news agency DPA. “We expect the United States to supply us with its Abrams tanks, and from Germany we expect the Leopard 2. These are the modern tanks that Ukraine needs on the battlefield.” So far, the German government has refused to deliver tanks directly to Ukraine.

Ukraine reports that the situation is stable in the south