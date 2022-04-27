Ukraine latest news. Putin: If they threaten us, we will respond with means that we have not used yet

13:38

From China to the US, reunification with Taiwan is ‘unstoppable’

China warns the United States that the process of “reunification” of Taiwan with the motherland cannot be stopped” and that supporting the island will only lead to “unbearable consequences” for Washington. This is the warning issued by Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin both in Washington And Taipei, following US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s remarks about the US’s intention to ensure that the island has “all the means necessary to defend itself against anything.” Possible aggression, including unilateral action by China.”

At the daily press conference, the spokesperson added that Beijing expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” to Blinken’s words. “US leaders have repeatedly stated that they do not support Taiwan independence, but continue to sell arms and conduct official trade.” The United States “should not underestimate the determination of 1.4 billion Chinese” in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity. “Treason will not only push Taiwan into a dangerous situation, but also bring unsustainable consequences for the United States,” Wang concluded.