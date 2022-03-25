Ukraine, Draghi reassures allies: commitment to military spending

from our reporter

Brussels The commitment is actually the one already made in 2014: increase military spending by 2024 to at least 2% of GDP. After the controversy of the past few days, however, Prime Minister Mario Draghi Yesterday in Brussels, he had to send a new signal to the allies: “We have this historic commitment and we will continue to respect it,” he explained to reporters before the start of the work of the European Council. After all, NATO, meeting again in the Belgian capital, once again put the minimum spending among the goals to be achieved. Despite the harsh words of Pope Francis (“I was ashamed when I read that a group of countries had committed to spending 2 percent of their GDP on arms purchases in response to what was happening”), there can now be no thought of no step back.

Brussels, NATO Summit and Biden: Tougher Sanctions to Stop Putin

Even if Giuseppe Conte and Lega turn the commitment already made into a political struggle, he arrived yesterday not to renege on a hypothetical vote against the Senate, “everyone will make their own choices”, in fact, in response to those who asked him about the fate of the executive. So it is inevitable that some filters of anger from government sources located in Brussels, when the prime minister was the leader of the 5S and the government was from the Northern League “expenditures increased” as they explain. On the other hand, reassurances about Italy’s alliance with the rest of NATO came in the bilateral briefing held on the sidelines of the summit with US President Joe Biden also guest of honor at the European Council. “We exchanged views on the current situation and what Italy could do,” the prime minister explained. Biden was kind of polling about the country-by-country possibilities that Botos will extend to the entire European Union this morning in a meeting with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Back in Italy, the prime minister’s “hard line” on military spending has in fact extended to all issues on the table. First of all, the sanctions announced by “Resoluteness” right before he asserts how “peace must be pursued absolutely and desperately.” The Prime Minister explains that Italy, like other European countries, is on the move. In parallel, while concerns grow about the Italian economy slowing (as the prime minister says), there is clearly the energy issue, with Draghi ready to take the fight. Specify that Moscow’s choice to demand payment for gas in rubles “is a fundamental breach of contract,” but it also always diversifies supplies. Thus, if, on the one hand, the Prime Minister saw Dutch Prime Minister Rutte (to clarify the prospects for the Italian proposal, to first bring gas storage to 80% and then to fully 90% as prices rise), on the other hand he held a 45-minute private meeting with Turkish President Erdogan . At the heart of this confrontation, which is also useful for easing misunderstandings last year, has not been Ukraine alone in which Turkey, as the second largest army in NATO, has always proposed itself as a mediator. But above all, the Turkish commitment in Libya, which – as Draghi said – will continue to be talked about in a future tripartite summit in which France will participate. Indeed, today the Mediterranean is becoming more and more a fundamental direction through which a fairly large part of the energy independence from Russian gas passes and which today, on the last day of the work of the Council of the European Union, both the Italian Prime Minister and the rest of the EU member states . Twenty-seven will work.