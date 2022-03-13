As Ukraine mentioned, sub-working groups have been set up to continue negotiations via videoconferencing.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian government said that contacts between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations are continuing via video conference.

Negotiations are continuing with the Russian delegation in the form of a video. Sub-working groups have been created. Ukraine’s presidential adviser, Mikhailo Podolyak, clarified on Twitter that Ukraine’s positions were precisely defined in the previous directives.

Podolak warned of the “difficulty” of these contacts and stressed that no ultimatums were issued by either party, although he also admitted that the results expected by the Ukrainian delegation had not been achieved.

On February 28, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began talks in Belarus and returned to their capitals for consultations. On March 3, the second meeting was held, in which it was agreed on humanitarian corridors and the delivery of medicines and foodstuffs.

The third meeting was on 7 March where the Ukrainian delegation highlighted the agreement reached on the logistics of humanitarian corridors.