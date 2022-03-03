Ukraine cancels airdrops with which it intended to reward crypto donors

Ukraine has canceled the airdrop it was planning to launch today to reward people who donated bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies to support the conflict the country is facing as a result of the Russian invasion of its territory.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Mikhailo Federov ad on Twitter The government’s decision to cancel the plans it had confirmed the day before. In his letter, the official said, the distribution of bonuses was canceled after he submitted them for consideration.

After careful consideration, we decided to cancel the airdrop. Every day there are more and more people ready to help Ukraine to fight aggression. Instead, we will soon announce the NFT teams in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We have no plans to issue redeemable tokens. Mikhailo Federov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine on Twitter.

as there was Reported by CriptoNoticiaswho made donations to official Ukrainian crypto addresses before 6:00 PM today, Participate in the launch of gift codes.

Advertising

To date, the reasons for the government’s decision to cancel the promised airdrop are unknown. However, on Twitter, it is expected that There was a ruling that prevented the government from continuing What he was going to do.

Wu Blockchain, Ecosystem Reporter, pointed out that “there are suspicions that the symbol of the peaceful world airdropped by the Ukrainian government is a fake and has been identified by Etherscan as a problematic title.”

What has apparently happened is that the official Ukrainian cryptocurrency wallet has started sending tokens to multiple addresses, as planned, but Etherscan has flagged the highlighted address as spam. “This token has been reported to be used to trick people into thinking it was sent from a known address and might be spam or phishing. Treat it with caution,” says A. Warning in the place.