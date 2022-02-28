Ukraine asks Apple to restrict business in Russia

The Deputy Minister of Ukraine has just asked the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, to suspend sales in Russia and ban the Russian App Store.

Ukraine wants to support everyone, including Apple

In the letter, Fedorov claims Ask Apple Support Cessation of the supply of apple products and services to users in Russia during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

I turn to you and I am sure that you will not only listen, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and, in the end, the entire democratic world from the bloody tyrannical aggression – to stop the supply of Apple products and services. Russian Federation, including blocking access to the App Store! We are confident that such measures will motivate Russia’s youth and active population to proactively stop shameful military aggression.

I called Tweet embedThe CEO of Apple to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation and support the US government’s sanctions package! If you agree to get the killer boss, you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24. pic.twitter.com/b5dm78g2vS – Mikhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 25 2022

Apple has a dedicated website in Russia that sells iPhones, Macs, and other devices, as well as owning a Russian app store. The United States has already implemented sanctions that prevent companies from exporting specific products to Putin’s territory, but Apple may not be interested because the company has not stopped sales at this time.

Yesterday afternoon, CEO “Tim Cook” He said he was “deeply concerned” about the situation in Ukraine and that Apple would “support local humanitarian efforts.”

I am very concerned about the situation in Ukraine. We are doing our best for our teams there and will support local humanitarian efforts. I think of the people who are now in harm’s way and join all those who call for peace. – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 25 2022

While the ‌App Store‌ operates in Russia now, sanctions against banks have overlapped with Apple Pay. According to Business Insider, five major Russian banks are no longer able to use Apple Pay‌ or Google Pay services.